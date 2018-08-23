Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in ArQule, Inc. (ARQL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,943,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 311.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARQL stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. ArQule, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ArQule in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $5,179,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

