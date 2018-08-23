Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 312.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 206.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 299.3% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $6,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $129.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 55.03%. research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIZZ. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

