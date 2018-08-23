Consol Energy (CEIX) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Headlines about Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Consol Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0513199232324 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of CEIX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $253,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

