Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Shares Bought by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A worth $43,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 80,202 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Chemical Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,728,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. OTR Global downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $203.36 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $195.96 and a 1-year high of $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

