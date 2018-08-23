Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands outpaced the industry in the past year driven by a robust surprise history. Though the company missed earnings estimates in first-quarter fiscal 2019 due to higher marketing expenses and transportation costs, it delivered earnings beat in the preceding 14 quarters. Further, the company is witnessing solid top-line trends driven by strong depletions in the beer business. Notably, the fiscal first quarter results reflected the 9th sales beat in last 11 quarters. Consequently, management raised its GAAP earnings view for fiscal 2019. Also, the company is benefiting from consistent focus on brand-building efforts and product innovations. However, the market remains concerned about the outcome of the company’s recent $5 billion investment to expand stake in Canada’s Canopy Growth. Moreover, stiff competition, higher debt position and taxes remain concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.48.

STZ stock opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $195.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth $325,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth $9,393,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth $44,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 287,676 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 14.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

