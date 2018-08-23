Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Constellation Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3404078678809 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cann initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CNST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,917. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($9.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($9.25). sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 400,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,015.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

