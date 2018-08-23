Continental (CON) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €175.00 ($198.86) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($295.45) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €224.26 ($254.84).

Continental stock opened at €156.55 ($177.90) on Thursday. Continental has a 12-month low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a 12-month high of €257.40 ($292.50).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

