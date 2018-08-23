Continental (CON) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CON has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €247.00 ($280.68) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €226.46 ($257.34).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock opened at €156.50 ($177.84) on Wednesday. Continental has a 12 month low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a 12 month high of €257.40 ($292.50).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.