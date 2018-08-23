Contrasting Amber Road (AMBR) and Momo (MOMO)

Amber Road (NASDAQ: MOMO) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Amber Road alerts:

This table compares Amber Road and Momo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amber Road $79.08 million 2.99 -$12.97 million ($0.47) -18.30 Momo $1.32 billion 6.64 $318.56 million $1.53 28.73

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Amber Road. Amber Road is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amber Road and Momo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amber Road 0 1 2 0 2.67 Momo 0 0 12 0 3.00

Amber Road presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.41%. Momo has a consensus price target of $51.09, suggesting a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Amber Road’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amber Road is more favorable than Momo.

Risk & Volatility

Amber Road has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Amber Road shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Amber Road shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amber Road and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amber Road -12.71% -38.21% -10.56% Momo 24.68% 37.07% 30.16%

Summary

Momo beats Amber Road on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.