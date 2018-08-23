Contrasting BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) & Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

BJs Wholesale Club (NASDAQ: OLLI) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.08 billion 4.55 $127.59 million $1.25 62.88

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than BJs Wholesale Club.

Profitability

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 12.36% 12.06% 8.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BJs Wholesale Club and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJs Wholesale Club 1 5 7 0 2.46 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 6 9 0 2.60

BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus target price of $28.73, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus target price of $70.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.09%. Given BJs Wholesale Club’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BJs Wholesale Club is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats BJs Wholesale Club on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJs Wholesale Club

Beacon Holding Inc. operates in the retailing industry. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Commonwealth Classics names. As of June 5, 2018, the company operated 277 store locations in 21 states across the Eastern portion of the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

