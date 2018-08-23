Contrasting ChemoCentryx (CCXI) and Sinovac Biotech (SVA)

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: SVA) and Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of ChemoCentryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Sinovac Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of ChemoCentryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ChemoCentryx has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinovac Biotech has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChemoCentryx and Sinovac Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx $82.50 million 6.69 $17.69 million $0.36 31.19 Sinovac Biotech $174.35 million 2.09 $25.80 million N/A N/A

Sinovac Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than ChemoCentryx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ChemoCentryx and Sinovac Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx 0 2 2 1 2.80 Sinovac Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.06%. Given ChemoCentryx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ChemoCentryx is more favorable than Sinovac Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares ChemoCentryx and Sinovac Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx 18.69% 39.31% 9.53% Sinovac Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ChemoCentryx beats Sinovac Biotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company is also developing Avacopan for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). In addition, the company is developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2, which has completed a Phase II clinical trial in diabetic nephropathy (DN) and is being developed for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Further, it has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and in cancer. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Sinovac Biotech

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines against human infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company's product portfolio includes vaccines against hepatitis A and B, enterovirus 71 (EV71), seasonal influenza, H5N1 and H1N1 pandemic influenza, and mumps, as well as hand, foot, and mouth diseases. Its marketed products include Healive, an inactivated hepatitis A vaccine; Bilive, a combined inactivated hepatitis A and B vaccine; Anflu, a split viron influenza vaccine; Panflu, a vaccine against the H5N1 influenza virus; Panflu.1, a vaccine against the influenza A H1N1 virus; mumps vaccine; split viron pandemic influenza vaccine; and Inlive, an EV71 vaccine. The company also completed phase III clinical trials for varicella and pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccines. In addition, it has completed Phase I/II clinical trials for Sabin inactivated polio; and focuses on commencing clinical trials for pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, rubella vaccine, and quadrivalent influenza vaccine. The company has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA to develop combination vaccines containing measles for the China market; and Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology Inc. to develop a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

