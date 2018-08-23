Contrasting Green Dot (GDOT) & Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

Green Dot (NASDAQ: HCAP) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Green Dot alerts:

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Green Dot does not pay a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Harvest Capital Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 12.73% 14.26% 5.16% Harvest Capital Credit 24.15% 8.65% 5.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Green Dot and Harvest Capital Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 6 8 0 2.57 Harvest Capital Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

Green Dot currently has a consensus price target of $78.46, suggesting a potential downside of 8.80%. Harvest Capital Credit has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than Green Dot.

Volatility and Risk

Green Dot has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Dot and Harvest Capital Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $890.15 million 5.08 $85.88 million $1.58 54.45 Harvest Capital Credit $18.70 million 3.79 $1.63 million $1.28 8.65

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit. Harvest Capital Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Dot beats Harvest Capital Credit on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services. It also provides swipe reload system for crediting cash onto an enabled payment card by swiping the payment card at the point of sale through Green Dot Network; MoneyPak, a product that allows a consumer to add funds to accounts; and e-cash remittance, a service that allows a consumer to transfer funds to a smartphone, as well as offers disbursement services through Simply Paid platform. The company, through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank, provides prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services, as well as issuing, settlement, and capital management services. In addition, it offers mobile banking, loan disbursement accounts, mobile P2P, money transfer, instant payment, and processing and settlement services. It markets and sells its products and services through approximately 100,000 retail stores, various direct-to-consumer Websites, thousands of tax preparation offices, and various apps available in the 2 app stores, as well as distributes through various enterprise-scale ?Banking as a Service' partnerships, and Green Dot, a banking franchise in the United States. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies. Its investment portfolio includes over 56.8% of senior secured term loans, 40.8% of junior secured term loans, 1.3% of equity investments and 1.1% of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity at fair value. It may also invest in other investments, such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It may also invest in debt and equity securities issued by CLO funds. HCAP Advisors LLC is its investment adviser.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.