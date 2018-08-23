Contrasting Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) & Texas Instruments (TXN)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: TXN) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 15.51% 17.84% 14.44% Texas Instruments 28.08% 46.80% 28.24%

Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Instruments pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Texas Instruments has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Texas Instruments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Texas Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $470.93 million 13.07 $65.20 million $1.85 78.68 Texas Instruments $14.96 billion 7.29 $3.68 billion $4.28 26.21

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Monolithic Power Systems. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 7 1 3.13 Texas Instruments 1 11 14 0 2.50

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $148.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $121.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Monolithic Power Systems on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. In addition, it offers alternating current (AC)/DC offline solutions for lighting illumination applications; and AC/DC power conversion solutions for various end products that plug into a wall outlet. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; and digital signal and applications processors for mathematical computations and specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

