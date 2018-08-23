Contrasting SeaChange International (SEAC) and ARRIS International (ARRS)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: ARRS) and ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SeaChange International and ARRIS International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 1 2 0 2.67 ARRIS International 1 3 4 0 2.38

SeaChange International presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.75%. ARRIS International has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.57%. Given SeaChange International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than ARRIS International.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and ARRIS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International 17.06% -0.37% -0.25% ARRIS International 1.83% 16.82% 7.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of ARRIS International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ARRIS International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaChange International and ARRIS International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $80.27 million 0.71 $13.49 million $0.11 14.55 ARRIS International $6.61 billion 0.67 $92.02 million $2.43 10.16

ARRIS International has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International. ARRIS International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SeaChange International has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARRIS International has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARRIS International beats SeaChange International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer on-premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, and sales representatives and partners, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system and satellite operators, as well as telecommunications and media companies. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support and professional services; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The Enterprise Networks segment provides wired Ethernet switches; and indoor, outdoor, and special-purpose Wi-Fi access points, as well as accessories, such as antennas. This segment also offers SmartCell Insight, a big data Wi-Fi analytics and reporting platform; ZonePlanner, a Wi-Fi planning and modeling software; Smart Positioning Technology, a cloud-based smart Wi-Fi location-based services platform; Cloudpath Wi-Fi device; mobile apps for controllers, cloud Wi-Fi, location, and performance testing; Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi, a wireless local area network management-as-a-service; and ZoneDirector, a smart Wi-Fi controller. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

