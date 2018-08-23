Contrasting SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR (SEKEY) and TransAct Technologies (TACT)

SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR (NASDAQ: TACT) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR and TransAct Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransAct Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

TransAct Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR.

Dividends

SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TransAct Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TransAct Technologies pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR and TransAct Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR $10.37 billion 0.67 $393.52 million N/A N/A TransAct Technologies $56.31 million 1.93 $3.21 million $0.60 24.58

SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR has higher revenue and earnings than TransAct Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR and TransAct Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR 3.80% 8.52% 4.27% TransAct Technologies 5.91% 18.19% 14.03%

Volatility and Risk

SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAct Technologies has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TransAct Technologies beats SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. The company's Visual Communications segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3LCD projectors for business, education, and the home markets; high-temperature polysilicon TFT LCD panels for 3LCD projectors; and smart eyewear. Its Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches and watch movements; sensing systems and equipment; built-in sensors used in the personal health and sports fields, etc.; industrial robots and other production systems; and electronic devices. This segment also designs, manufactures, and sells electronic devices, such as crystal units, crystal oscillators, and quartz sensors for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications; and CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications, as well as provides metal powders and surface finishing services. Seiko Epson Corporation was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, food safety labels, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides AccuDate terminals for the restaurant solutions market combine hardware and software in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. The company markets its products under the AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, Responder, and Printrex brand names for restaurant, point of sale automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile, oil and gas, and hospitality markets, as well as government. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly and online to end-users. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

