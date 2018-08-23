Corinne Pollier-Bousquet Sells 19,923 Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stock

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $1,459,957.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corinne Pollier-Bousquet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of Weight Watchers International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

NYSE WTW traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $73.97. 82,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.20. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $409.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.96%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

