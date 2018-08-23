Cormark Comments on Superior Gold Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SGI)

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of SGI opened at C$1.19 on Thursday. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.62.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

