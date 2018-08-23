Cortex Trading 60.2% Higher This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00007192 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEx, BitForex and DragonEX. Cortex has a market cap of $70.26 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cortex has traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00268686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00148265 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033167 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010949 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Huobi, CoinEx, DEx.top, UEX, BitForex, DragonEX, DDEX, OKEx, CoinTiger and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

