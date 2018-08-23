Cory Sindelar Acquires 3,000 Shares of Calix Inc (CALX) Stock

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) CFO Cory Sindelar acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cory Sindelar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Cory Sindelar acquired 300 shares of Calix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,100.00.

Shares of CALX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 2,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.38. Calix Inc has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. equities analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 54.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 71,644 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 139,250 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 221.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

