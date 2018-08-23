Costain Group PLC (COST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.15

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Costain Group stock opened at GBX 447.40 ($5.72) on Thursday. Costain Group has a 1 year low of GBX 406.96 ($5.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 494.50 ($6.32).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

In other Costain Group news, insider Jacqueline de Rojas purchased 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,011.80 ($19,189.31).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

