CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21,110.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $430.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $255.41 and a one year high of $446.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.09.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Francis Carchedi sold 32,671 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.87, for a total value of $13,782,914.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 4,700 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $2,002,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,755 shares of company stock worth $23,901,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

