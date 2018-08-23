Coty (COTY) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Coty (NYSE:COTY) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.04.

COTY stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Coty has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 82,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 50.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

