Coty (COTY) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Coty has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Coty’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Coty will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.