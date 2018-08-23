Couchain (COU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Couchain has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $169,605.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00267329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00149681 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033375 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

