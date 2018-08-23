Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 385.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

