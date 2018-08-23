Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

In related news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $132,723.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Signition LP increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CUZ opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

