Covia (CVIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Covia Holdings Corporation provides metal mining services. The Company produces low-iron nepheline syenite for glass, ceramics, paints, and plastics as well as offers quartz proppants for oil and natural gas simulation and recovery. It serves agriculture, construction, environment and sports sectors primarily in the United States. Covia Holdings Corporation is based in New Canaan, United States. “

Get Covia alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Covia in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVIA opened at $12.93 on Monday. Covia has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $508.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,701,000. Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,098,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,263,000.

About Covia

There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covia (CVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.