Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Macerich Co (MAC)

Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Macerich makes up about 1.3% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,580,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,836,000 after acquiring an additional 363,613 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Macerich by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 179,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.91). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macerich from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

