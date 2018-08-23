CPFL Energia (CPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.60

CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 17562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CPFL Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 1,015.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CPFL Energia in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPFL Energia in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 5,441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of CPFL Energia in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

