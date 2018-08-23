Craig A. Wheeler Sells 1,969 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $54,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig A. Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $74,752.74.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 206,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,648. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.50). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.49% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

