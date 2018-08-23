Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for William Hill (WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on William Hill from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded William Hill to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 286 ($3.66) in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded William Hill to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.90) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 328.13 ($4.19).

Get William Hill alerts:

WMH opened at GBX 253.30 ($3.24) on Thursday. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 239.10 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 345 ($4.41).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The gambling company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) by GBX (4.40) (($0.06)). William Hill had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.