CRH Medical (CRH) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

CRH has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on CRH Medical from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CRH Medical from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

CRH opened at C$5.29 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$5.47.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. CRH Medical had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of C$35.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.15 million.

In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian A. Webb sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$33,825.00. Also, insider James Kreger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total value of C$111,750.00.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

