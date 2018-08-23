Critical Analysis: Immunomedics (IMMU) vs. Vermillion (VRML)

Immunomedics (NASDAQ: VRML) and Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Immunomedics alerts:

This table compares Immunomedics and Vermillion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics $3.09 million 1,236.44 -$153.20 million ($0.81) -28.19 Vermillion $3.12 million 13.99 -$10.49 million N/A N/A

Vermillion has higher revenue and earnings than Immunomedics.

Profitability

This table compares Immunomedics and Vermillion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics -8,708.96% N/A -47.04% Vermillion -398.14% -201.03% -117.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Immunomedics and Vermillion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vermillion 0 1 0 0 2.00

Immunomedics currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.07%. Vermillion has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 287.93%. Given Vermillion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermillion is more favorable than Immunomedics.

Risk & Volatility

Immunomedics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermillion has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Immunomedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Vermillion shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Immunomedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Vermillion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immunomedics beats Vermillion on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody; a collaboration agreement with University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center to expand IMMU-132 into prostate cancer; and a collaboration agreement with Yale Cancer Center to evaluate its ADC product as a single agent in two phase II studies in patients with persistent or recurrent endometrial and cervical cancers. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.