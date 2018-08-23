Critical Survey: Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) vs. FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY)

Interpace Diagnostics Group (OTCMKTS: FSNUY) and FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Interpace Diagnostics Group and FRESENIUS SE &/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 FRESENIUS SE &/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 184.60%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than FRESENIUS SE &/S.

Volatility and Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRESENIUS SE &/S has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FRESENIUS SE &/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -71.14% -34.58% -25.64% FRESENIUS SE &/S 5.37% 8.76% 3.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $15.90 million 1.99 -$12.21 million ($0.81) -1.38 FRESENIUS SE &/S $38.28 billion 1.12 $2.05 billion N/A N/A

FRESENIUS SE &/S has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Dividends

FRESENIUS SE &/S pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Interpace Diagnostics Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats FRESENIUS SE &/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.