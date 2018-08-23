Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial currently has C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.58.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$13.41 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust invests in income-producing retail, office and mixed use properties in Canada. It owns and operates primarily retail and office real estate assets located in Canada. It owns a portfolio of over 280 investment properties in 10 provinces, comprising approximately 19.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

