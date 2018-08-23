CTS Co. (CTS) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CTS worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 518,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth about $11,585,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in CTS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 262,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.23.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. CTS had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $118.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

