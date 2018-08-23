Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 850.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 322.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.89 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 31.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

