Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Stake Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CY stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.06. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.49 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $162,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $456,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

