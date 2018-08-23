CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Holdings Cut by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,637 shares during the period. CyrusOne makes up about 2.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.88% of CyrusOne worth $166,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $1,561,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 24.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 45.9% in the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $67.89.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,800 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

