Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 9,520 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 185,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $1,623,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 183.2% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

