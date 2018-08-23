Dakota Wealth Management Invests $2.48 Million in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

ADP stock opened at $143.30 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $102.81 and a twelve month high of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

