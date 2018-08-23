Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 14,208 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 263,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 236,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $50.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

