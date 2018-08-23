Dana Inc (DAN) Holdings Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Dana were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 1,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Dana by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Dana by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other news, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $299,682.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $304,216.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at $725,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.73. Dana Inc has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11063.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

