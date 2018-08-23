Danaher Co. (DHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $106.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $8,044,909.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at $14,053,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,312.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $103,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 506.4% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

