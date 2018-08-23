Daniel P. Hart Sells 20,831 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Crocs stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 47,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,645. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,031.50, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $14.00 price target on Crocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

