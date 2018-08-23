Danone (BN) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €80.00 ($90.91) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BNP Paribas set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.89 ($85.10).

Shares of BN opened at €67.28 ($76.45) on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

