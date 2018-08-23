Dash Price Tops $140.19 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $140.19 or 0.02157057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Indodax, Braziliex and Mercatox. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $185.00 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009964 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000558 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004311 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001882 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000077 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001574 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,274,345 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, ZB.COM, Koineks, ACX, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Indodax, Coinrail, Coinhub, Crex24, Poloniex, Coindeal, Tidex, Bisq, Coinbe, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, HBUS, Cryptopia, Bibox, Kraken, Binance, HitBTC, Quoine, Bitfinex, CoinEx, OpenLedger DEX, Altcoin Trader, C-Patex, Iquant, Qryptos, CryptoBridge, LBank, Graviex, Upbit, WEX, B2BX, Bittylicious, Bitinka, LocalTrade, Mercatox, BiteBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Braziliex, COSS, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, C-CEX, Exmo, Trade By Trade, Coinsquare, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tux Exchange, C2CX, Exrates, Kuna, Bleutrade, Coinroom, Liqui, YoBit, xBTCe, TradeOgre, Ovis, BitBay, Coinsuper, BitFlip, SouthXchange, Bithumb, ABCC and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

