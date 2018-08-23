DATA (DTA) Trading 15.1% Higher This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, DATA has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $546,119.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00262508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00147183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00031821 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,626,502,186 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

