DATx 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,808.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One DATx token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. DATx has a market cap of $4.64 million and $22,808.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00268995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00148757 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032802 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Rfinex, Kucoin, HADAX, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

