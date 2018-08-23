DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News stories about DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DCT Industrial Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4589752705216 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get DCT Industrial Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE DCT opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.83. DCT Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.02 million. analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DCT Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCT Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.